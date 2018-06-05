Ardmore Man Reunited With Stolen Ring After 26 Years

A 1982 Ardmore High School state football champion is celebrating victory again. He's got his championship ring back after it went missing for 26 years.

A few weeks ago, James Fagan was leaving work at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore when he got a message on Facebook.

A woman, who he’d never met, said she was going through an abandoned home in Ringling, Oklahoma with a metal detector when she found the ring with his last name and found him on Facebook.

In 1992, a burglar stole the ring from James' home, and he thought it was gone forever.

“I’m just as excited as when we won our state championship. I’m not hollering and jumping up and down, but on the inside I’m excited to have it back,” said Fagan.

Fagan said he’s only taken his ring off a couple time since getting it back.

An Ardmore High School class ring from the late 1970’s belonging to James' late brother was also stolen in 1992.

The discovery of his ring gives him hope that one day his brother’s ring with resurface too.