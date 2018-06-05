Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

A spokesman for Blagojevich's lawyers told the Chicago Tribune it was submitted Tuesday to the Department of Justice. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the paperwork is a formality and that Trump doesn't necessarily require it to act.

Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant was convicted for "being stupid." But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich's corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children's hospital.

Blagojevich's wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband's sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.