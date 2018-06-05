Norman PD Investigating After Double Fatality Crash

Two people have died following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Norman.

According to the Norman Police Department, crews responded to the crash at the intersection of 60th Avenue and Alameda around 2:20 p.m.

The preliminary report indicates that a pickup truck traveling northbound on 60th Ave. failed to yield or stop at the stop sign and struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 57-year-old William Gallivan and the passenger, 58-year-old Debra Gallivan, both of Wichita Falls, Texas sustained significant injuries and were both transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 53-year-old Leslie Elfring, of Oklahoma City, was not injured.

Norman Police said the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending against Elfring.