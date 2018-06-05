2 Critical After Crash In Norman

Emergency crews responded after two motorcycles collided Tuesday afternoon in Norman.

According to the Norman Police Department, the crash occurred at Southeast 60th Avenue and Alameda. Two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Their names have not been released at this time.

NPD is responding to a critical injury collision near 60th Ave SE and Alameda. Please avoid the area as crews investigate the collision. #NormanTrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/ula8jdBTNa — Norman Police (@normanokpd) June 5, 2018

This is a developing story.