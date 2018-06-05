Gas Line Hit In NE OKC

Crews are responding after a gas line was struck in Northeast Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the gas line is leaking near Martin Luther King between Reno and Northeast 4th Street . No evacuations are underway at this time, but crews have shut down roads in the area.

Please avoid MLK between Reno and NE. 4th as crews deal with this natural gas leak. This section of roadway is being shut down. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 5, 2018

This is a developing story.