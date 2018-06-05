Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens' resignation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

By BLAKE NELSON and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The fate of a Missouri death row inmate whose execution was halted last year after DNA evidence raised questions about his case is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

Marcellus Williams, 49, was hours away from being put to death in August when Greitens halted the execution. Williams was convicted of fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 burglary at her suburban St. Louis home, but DNA evidence found on the murder weapon matched another unknown person.

Greitens, a Republican, appointed a board of inquiry made up of five retired judges to look into the case. The board was scheduled to meet Tuesday in the governor's office but canceled, citing confusion about whether its authority continues after Greitens resigned last week.

Greitens left office after months of investigations related to a 2015 extramarital affair and his alleged use of a charity donor list for political purposes. He was replaced by Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

It's unclear whether Parson will keep the inquiry board intact. The board has suspended its work pending guidance from Parson, the governor's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said.

Nimrod Chapel, president of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP and a supporter of Williams', urged the governor to allow the panel to continue its work.

"Gov. Greitens' issues are their own, but one thing he got right was ensuring that we are going to be dead certain that we are executing the right person for the right crime. I think that's a piece of leadership we need to hold onto in Missouri, and one that we need to continue," Chapel said.

Despite the DNA claim, St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch said last year that there was "zero possibility" Williams was innocent, citing ample amounts of other evidence.

Prosecutors said Williams broke a window pane to get inside Gayle's home on Aug. 11, 1998, heard water running in the shower, and found a large butcher knife. When Gayle came downstairs, she was stabbed 43 times. Her purse and her husband's laptop were stolen.

Authorities said Williams stole a jacket to conceal blood on his shirt. Williams' girlfriend later asked him why he would wear a jacket on such a hot day. The girlfriend said she later saw the laptop in the car and that Williams sold it a day or two later.

Prosecutors also cited testimony from Henry Cole, who shared a cell with Williams in 1999 while Williams was jailed in St. Louis on unrelated charges. Cole told prosecutors that Williams confessed to the killing and offered details about it.

Williams' attorneys responded that the girlfriend and Cole were both convicted felons who were out for a $10,000 reward.

Gayle, 42, was a reporter at the Post-Dispatch from 1981 to 1992. She left journalism to do social work.

___

Salter reported from St. Louis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.