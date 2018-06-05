Man, 51, Sets Off In Bid To Be First To Swim From Japan To Calif - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man, 51, Sets Off In Bid To Be First To Swim From Japan To California

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
TOKYO -

Professional distance swimmer Ben Lecomte, 51, set off from Japan to San Francisco on Tuesday in an attempt to become the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean. Spokesman Alexandre Borreil said Lecomte left at 8 a.m. on Tuesday from Choshi, Japan, which is northeast of Tokyo in neighboring Chiba prefecture.

He is expected to swim eight hours daily on a journey that could take six to eight months and will cover about 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles).

"For the moment we know he left and everything went well," Borreil said.

According to the BBC, Lecomte has spent more than six years preparing, and he has completed a similar swim across the Atlantic in 1998. His training included hours of open water swimming, and "visualization" exercises to prepare mentally. He could face sharks, cold temperatures and storms during the swim.

He's doing this to raise awareness about the health of the world's oceans and the threat of pollution.

Scientific teams accompanying Lecomte will collect more than 1,000 water samples and study plastic pollution, mammal migration and the effect of extreme endurance events on the human body. The support boat will have an GPS tracker, and anyone who wants to follow Lecomte's journey can do so on his website.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.