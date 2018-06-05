Sprinkle Cookie Bars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sprinkle Cookie Bars

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 5 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 container vanilla frosting
  • Sprinkle of your choice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 350 degrees.
  2. Line a 13x18 sheet pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a large bowl using a stand mixer or hand mixer beat together the softened butter and sugar for 2 minutes.
  4. Add in the eggs, vanilla and almond extract while continuing to beat. In a separate bowl, stir together the dry ingredients.
  5. Slowly add in the dry ingredients into the butter mixture just until all of the flour is mixed in completely.
  6. Press the cookie dough mixture into the prepared pan making sure to cover evenly. (I spray my hands with Pam or use a little butter on my hands to help with dough not sticking to me instead of the pan.)
  7. Bake the cookie bars for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden.
  8. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
  9. Spread the vanilla frosting over the top of the bars and sprinkle with your favorite sprinkles.
  10. Press down on the sprinkles lightly to make sure they “stick”.
  11. Chill for 1 hour and then cut into bars.
  12. Make 24-30 bars.

