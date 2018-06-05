Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail describes ugly ordeal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

A court in Puerto Rico has ordered the government to release all death certificates issued after Hurricane Maria and other information it compiled after the Category 4 storm hit the island.

A court in Puerto Rico has ordered the government to release all death certificates issued after Hurricane Maria and other information it compiled after the Category 4 storm hit the island.

A family-owned Pennsylvania energy firm has abruptly shut down, leaving about 250 workers out of a job after the brief disappearance of the company's CEO and a potential fraud involving tens of millions of dollars.

A family-owned Pennsylvania energy firm has abruptly shut down, leaving about 250 workers out of a job after the brief disappearance of the company's CEO and a potential fraud involving tens of millions of dollars.

Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.

A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home; 2 people were arrested during the melee and 2 officers were treated for bite marks.

A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home; 2 people were arrested during the melee and 2 officers were treated for bite marks.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Kim Raff, File). FILE - This May 28, 2018, file photo, Joshua Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City. Holt, recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his ...

NEW YORK (AP) - A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years detailed his harrowing experience, describing how he initially was stuffed in a tiny, hot cell with cockroaches while his new wife had her fingers placed in pencil sharpeners.

Joshua Holt spoke about his ordeal Tuesday on NBC's "Today Show."

"At the very beginning it was horrible," the 26-year-old Holt said. "They put me in a cell that was no bigger than what a twin bed would be. They had covered the door with a plastic bag, so I wasn't getting very much air. It was super, super hot. So I was literally just lying on the ground just in my underwear and just sweating as cockroaches are crawling all over me. They never took me out to go to the bathroom, so if you had to use the bathroom, you either had a bottle or a newspaper."

Meanwhile, Holt said his wife, Thamara Caleno, was in a cell with a group of other women and being threatened by Caracas police.

"They were trying to get her to go against me," Holt said. "While they were trying to fill out paperwork to get her to sign things saying that I was a bad person - she didn't want to do it. She knew it was all fake. They started to put her fingers into pencil sharpeners to take off her nails (and) scare her. They tried to scare her with Tasers."

The couple was released on May 26 after months of back-channel talks between U.S. politicians and close allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Holt traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Caleno but was instead jailed on weapons charges he and his family said were bogus. His wife was arrested in the same sweep. After being welcomed home by President Donald Trump in an event at the Oval Office, the couple returned to Utah.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.