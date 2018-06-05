Convicted Murderer Charged After Kidnapping, Chase Incident

The convicted murderer accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a chase in Cleveland County has been charged.

Johnathan Lee Williams, 39, was charged on 11 counts, including burglary, kidnapping, felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, arson, larceny of a vehicle and attempting to escape from police.

Authorities chased a vehicle after they received reports of a Moore woman being kidnapped by her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning after he crashed a car and was stopped from stealing a pickup from a Norman business by an armed civilian, police said.

Williams was convicted of killing an Oklahoma City firefighter's wife in 1994. Prosecutors said Williams was attempting to steal a car.