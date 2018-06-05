Convicted Murderer Charged After Kidnapping, Chase Incident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Convicted Murderer Charged After Kidnapping, Chase Incident

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The convicted murderer accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a chase in Cleveland County has been charged.

Johnathan Lee Williams, 39, was charged on 11 counts, including burglary, kidnapping, felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, arson, larceny of a vehicle and attempting to escape from police.

Authorities chased a vehicle after they received reports of a Moore woman being kidnapped by her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning after he crashed a car and was stopped from stealing a pickup from a Norman business by an armed civilian, police said.

Williams was convicted of killing an Oklahoma City firefighter's wife in 1994. Prosecutors said Williams was attempting to steal a car. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.