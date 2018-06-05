EMSA Lifts First Heat Alert Of 2018

EMSA has lifted the first heat alert of 2018, the agency said Tuesday.

Due to slightly cooler temperatures expected in the Oklahoma City metro, EMSA officials said they lifted the alert which was issued on Thursday.

Since Thursday, EMSA paramedics have treated 23 people who have suffered from heat related illnesses.

Most of the patients were in good condition but a few were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Dispatchers said they had not received a heat-related call in the last 24 hours.

EMSA officials encourage Oklahomans to continue to be cautious when working outside.