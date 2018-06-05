EMSA Lifts First Heat Alert Of 2018 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EMSA Lifts First Heat Alert Of 2018

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMSA has lifted the first heat alert of 2018, the agency said Tuesday.

Due to slightly cooler temperatures expected in the Oklahoma City metro, EMSA officials said they lifted the alert which was issued on Thursday.

Since Thursday, EMSA paramedics have treated 23 people who have suffered from heat related illnesses. 

Most of the patients were in good condition but a few were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Dispatchers said they had not received a heat-related call in the last 24 hours.

EMSA officials encourage Oklahomans to continue to be cautious when working outside. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.