2 Arrested For Road Rage Shooting Incident In Edmond

Crews battled a house fire in Yukon early Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews battled a house fire in Yukon early Wednesday morning.More >>
A muggy start on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will remain mainly quiet and hot! Highs push low 90s with winds picking up out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.More >>
A muggy start on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will remain mainly quiet and hot! Highs push low 90s with winds picking up out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.