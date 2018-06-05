2 Arrested For Road Rage Shooting Incident In Edmond

Edmond Police arrested two suspects involved in a road rage shooting incident Tuesday morning.

Police said it all started at a gas station on Waterloo near Interstate 35 around midnight. The victims said a truck came up behind them and opened fire with a shotgun. A woman in one car, identified as Lisa McDaniel, called 911.

“There was someone chasing them. They were kind of doing this cat and mouse Down the highway and they heard two gunshots,” according to Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

Police said they spotted two drivers matching the description inside a black car and a silver truck and pulled the vehicles over along the shoulder of the highway.

Inside the pickup cops found a recently fired stolen shotgun and arrested the driver, Dustin Meadows and his passenger Reese Hand.

McDaniel, her boyfriend Justin Hayes and their friend Daniel Bellamy were not hurt.

But police said this wasn’t a random act or road rage. They said Meadows admitted he chased the car because the trio ripped him off in a drug deal.

“They told a different story. That they were meeting the other vehicle and the people in that vehicle at the gas station at Waterloo and I-35 for a drug deal, basically to purchase some pills for $250,” said Wagnon.

But Meadows told police the three in the car stole his cash.

“And they were upset. So that’s why they took off after them they say,” Wagnon said.

The driver of the car, Justin Hayes, gave police a wrong address. News 9 called him and he refused to comment.

Police say more charges could be filed.