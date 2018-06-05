Officials probe commune after illegal child labor claims

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A court in Puerto Rico has ordered the government to release all death certificates issued after Hurricane Maria and other information it compiled after the Category 4 storm hit the island.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) - Video purporting to show a 6-year-old old boy picking potatoes at a farm run by a religious community and other children working at the group's high-end cosmetics factory has prompted an investigation by New York state labor officials.

The state's labor commissioner said the department will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge, New York, after the TV show "Inside Edition" aired hidden camera footage appearing to show child labor. The show said Common Sense Farm packages cosmetics for companies like Acure and Savannah Bee that are sold by major retailers.

A former worker wore a hidden camera and pretended to go back to work in the commune near the Vermont border. She was filmed talking to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. A producer filmed what the syndicated show said was a 6-year-old boy struggling to push a wheelbarrow and pick potatoes.

They also filmed an adult who explained that they beat the children with thin bamboo rods as a form of discipline.

"The public has put its trust in our agency to protect New York's workers," labor commissioner Roberta Reardon said Monday in a prepared statement announcing the investigation, "and of all the labor violations we see, those against children are some of the most abhorrent."

In a statement released Tuesday, the community said children occasionally spend time with their parents in the shop on the farm where they live. "Likening those moments to oppressive industrial child labor that happens in 3rd world countries, not only takes them out of context but is also sadly inaccurate," Robert Racine of the community wrote.

Racine said Acure Organics and Savannah Bee "did the necessary inspections to be assured their products were made with integrity and under the governing laws of this land."

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains dozens of other communities around the world.

A website for the group said its members "follow the pattern of the early church" as described in the New Testament as "all the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had."

Acure said it would stop doing business with the factory. There was no immediate comment Tuesday from Savannah Bee.

