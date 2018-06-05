Investigators find child labor violations by commune

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) - State investigators have found child labor law violations involving 12 minors working at a cosmetics packaging shop run by a New York religious community and are expanding their probe to eight other sites affiliated with the group, officials said Tuesday.

State labor department investigators visited the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge on Monday after the TV show "Inside Edition" aired hidden camera footage purporting to show children working at the group's packaging facility and a 6-year-old boy picking potatoes at its farm. Labor officials said Tuesday that due to the violations at Common Sense Farm, they are opening cases that could result in fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

The TV show said Common Sense Farm packages cosmetics for companies like Acure and Savannah Bee that are sold by major retailers.

A former worker wore a hidden camera and pretended to go back to work in the commune near the Vermont border. She was filmed talking to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. A producer filmed what the syndicated show said was a 6-year-old boy struggling to push a wheelbarrow and pick potatoes.

They also filmed an adult who explained that they beat the children with thin bamboo rods as a form of discipline.

"Every child under the age of 18 in this state has a right to be protected by the Child Labor Law, and we take our enforcement responsibilities seriously," labor commissioner Roberta Reardon said Tuesday in a prepared statement. "Children are our most valuable asset and compliance with the Child Labor Law is not discretionary - it's mandatory."

In a statement released Tuesday, the community said children occasionally spend time with their parents in the shop on the farm where they live. "Likening those moments to oppressive industrial child labor that happens in 3rd world countries, not only takes them out of context but is also sadly inaccurate," Robert Racine of the community wrote.

Racine said Acure Organics and Savannah Bee "did the necessary inspections to be assured their products were made with integrity and under the governing laws of this land."

The labor department said it's also investigating Twelve Tribes communities in Coxsackie, Oak Hill, Oneonta, Ithaca and Hamburg, as well as the group's Yellow Deli restaurants in Oak Hill and Oneonta and its Mate Factor cafe in Hamburg.

A website for the group said its members "follow the pattern of the early church" as described in the New Testament as "all the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had."

Acure said it would stop doing business with the factory. There was no immediate comment Tuesday from Savannah Bee.

