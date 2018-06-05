Judge who sentenced swimmer recalled amid #MeToo movement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Los Angeles County officials say the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, but residents can still cast their ballots.

Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Initial returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The beginning of the end for the first California judge recalled since 1932 began almost exactly two years ago, when Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky sentenced a former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault to six months in jail instead of a long prison term.

A statement from the victim captured the national spotlight, recounting the ordeal of the investigation and trial, where she was cross-examined about her drinking habits and sexual experience.

"You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice, until today," she said in a statement read in court before the June 2016 sentencing of Brock Turner.

Within days, a politically connected Stanford law professor who was friends with the victim launched a campaign to recall the judge.

On Tuesday, Santa Clara County voters agreed and recalled the judge from office after his nearly 15-year career on the bench.

"The broader message of this victory is that violence against women is now a voting issue," said Michele Dauber, an outspoken women's rights campus activist who launched the recall effort. She said the local vote will resonate nationally and underscores the staying power of the #MeToo movement.

"This is a historical moment in time. Women are standing up for their rights and there is a national reckoning."

Persky, who declined to comment Tuesday, said repeatedly that he couldn't discuss the case that spurred the recall because Turner has appealed his conviction. But in a lengthy interview with The Associated Press last month, he said he didn't regret the decision and was taken aback by the reaction.

"I expected some negative reaction," Persky said. "But not this."

Persky said he was adopting the probation department's recommendation to spare Turner prison for several reasons, including Turner's age, clean criminal record and the fact that both Turner and the victim were intoxicated.

"The problem with this recall is it will pressure judges to follow the rule of public opinion as opposed to the rule of law."

The California Commission on Judicial Performance ruled that he handled the case legally. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen didn't appeal the sentence.

The case sparked a national debate over the criminal justice system's treatment of sexual assault victims and racial inequities in court.

Persky is white and holds undergraduate degrees from Stanford and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Many complained Persky showed too much deference to Turner, a white Stanford scholarship athlete whose parents could afford a private attorney. Activists pointed to numerous other cases in which minorities faced much harsher sentences for less egregious crimes.

The victim, who came to be known as Emily Doe, testified she was passed out behind a trash can when two men saw Turner on top of her. The two men, Swedish graduate students, yelled at Turner to stop and then chased him and held him down for police when tried to flee.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual assault victims.

Persky said he took the victim's experience into account when sentencing Turner.

But the judge said the publicity of Turner's arrest and trial and the young man's loss of a swimming scholarship also factored into his sentence. Turner is also required to register for life as a sex offender. Persky cited numerous letters of support friends, former teachers and employers wrote on behalf of Turner.

"I think you have to take the whole picture in terms of what impact imprisonment has on a specific individual's life," Persky said during the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.