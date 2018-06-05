Forum On SQ 788 (Medical Marijuana) In Edmond Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Forum On SQ 788 (Medical Marijuana) In Edmond Tuesday

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A forum will be held to discuss State Question 788 for Medical Marijuana in the metro Tuesday. 

A discussion panel will feature representatives from New Health Solutions Oklahoma, the State Chamber of Commerce, No-on-788, and NORML. The forum will take place at the Edmond Community Center Auditorium near Main Street and Broadway.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. 

