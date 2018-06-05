Mobile Clinics Offer Free Immunizations To Children Across Metro

Oklahoma Caring Vans will offer free immunizations for children around the metro throughout the month of June.

Services are provided free of charge for children aged six weeks through 18 years, who are either uninsured, Medicaid eligible, or American Indian.

A parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork. Seven events are scheduled around the metro from June 5-June 12.

Immunizations are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization administered as an in kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company. These companies are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

The Foundation was established in 1994 to improve the health of Oklahoma children through vaccinations and access to basic, preventive health care. For more information, visitoklahomacaringfoundation.org.