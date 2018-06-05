Two Women Die In Tulsa House Fire

Investigators are working to find out what caused a deadly house fire that left two women dead.

Firefighters said they got several calls from neighbors who saw heavy flames coming from the home along South Waco Avenue just after 6 a.m.

"I was scared to death because I knew there were people in there asleep," neighbor Barbara Bennett said.

Bennett said she just happened to be awake when she saw a huge fire raging across the street and called 911.

"Flames were engulfed everywhere, they were up in the tree. Just in the time I was on the phone with the fire department, the fire had went from the front porch, it was going over to her car," she said.

VIDEO: Just got an update in the last few minutes that now TWO people are dead after the house fire near Reed Park. Here’s what we know. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/uZ6TZUVOER — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 5, 2018

Firefighters said they found an unconscious woman inside - she died at the hospital.

They later found another woman dead under a pile of debris.

Two dogs were also killed.

Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department said the home did not have any smoke detectors.

"It gives you 30, 40 seconds, maybe a minute, to get out of the house that you normally wouldn't have," he said.

Bennett said it was hard to sleep after seeing the deadly fire and thinking about the victims' grieving families.

"I mean, you can't come down from something like this. I just feel for the family so much. I know there's gonna be a lot going on in the neighborhood this afternoon," she said.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In response to the fire, TFD will hold an After the Fire event from 3:00 to 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Reed Community Center at 37th and Yukon. Fire crews will go through the neighborhood offering to check smoke alarms and provide them to those who need them.