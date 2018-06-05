White House cancels NFL Eagles ceremony, criticizes team

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A court in Puerto Rico has ordered the government to release all death certificates issued after Hurricane Maria and other information it compiled after the Category 4 storm hit the island.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...

By JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his Tuesday ceremony celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory after many players declined to show up. The White House accused the players of abandoning their fans, and Trump quickly scheduled a "Celebration of America" with military bands as he stoked fresh controversy over players who protest racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Fuming over the risk of a low Eagles' turnout, Trump late Monday announced the usual Super Bowl celebration was off.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the team had notified the White House last Thursday that 81 members, including players, coaches and managers would be attending. But she said the team got back in touch late Friday and tried to reschedule, "citing the fact that many players would not be in attendance." They proposed a time when Trump would be overseas.

Sanders said the White House continued to work with the team over the weekend, but in the end, "the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event."

"In other words," she added, "the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans."

Eagles officials declined immediate comment on the White House's version of events. An earlier statement did not directly addressing the cancellation.

"Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration," the team statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Trump had originally said the event had been scrapped because some Eagles players "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country" - even though none of the Super Bowl champion Eagles had taken a knee during the anthem in 2017.

"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" he tweeted.

That was a challenge to a new NFL policy intended to quell the controversy surrounding the protests that began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines during the anthem. Kaepernick's protest was intended to raise awareness around racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police.

The policy announced last month requires players protesting racial injustice to stand if they're on the field during the national anthem or else stay in the locker room. Trump tweeted that, "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

The National Football League Players Association, the union representing NFL players, said in a statement that it was disappointed by the decision to disinvite the players and said the reversal had led to the cancellation of several community service events for young people in the Washington area.

"NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place," it said in a statement.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday suggested it was Trump's patriotism that should be questioned.

"When he had the opportunity to serve his country for real, his father got him out of it, and I think it's really disingenuous for him to talk about patriotism in any way shape or form," Kenney told CNN, referring to military draft deferments Trump obtained that kept him out of the service during the Vietnam War.

Trump had been leery of the Eagles' planned visit to the White House for some time because the team's owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has been a Trump critic and several of players have been outspoken against the anthem policy, according to an outside confidant and a White House official not authorized to discuss internal conversations publicly.

Trump was furious when he learned how few Eagles planned to attend Tuesday's event, and ordered aides to scrap the visit, believing a low turnout would reflect poorly on him. He had told aides last year that he was embarrassed when Tom Brady, the star quarterback of that season's champion New England Patriots, opted to skip a White House visit.

Trump instead ordered that Tuesday's event be turned into a "celebration of America" that would highlight his anthem stance. Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, an Eagles fan, was helping organize the event.

It was another sign that Trump intends to continue to fan a culture war he has stoked and which he has long believed is a winning issue with his base.

Trump has long fixated on the NFL national anthem controversy and was thrilled when last month's announcement of the league's new policy on the issue returned it to the news, according to three people close to the White House familiar with the president's thinking. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

The president believes there is a significant overlap between football fans and his base and has told confidants that he believes his voters would enthusiastically take his side over football players whom Trump thinks have looked unpatriotic and greedy.

The president told one confidant Monday that he aimed to periodically revive the anthem issue in the months ahead, believing its return to the headlines would help Republicans as the midterm elections approached.

But Trump's attempt to drive a wedge between the team and its famously fervent fan base could have political consequences in swing state Pennsylvania, which Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016.

The politics were already playing out in the state's Senate race, where Republican Rep. Lou Barletta is challenging Democrat Bob Casey.

Barletta announced that he would be attending the White House ceremony sans Eagles, "representing the proud Pennsylvanians who stand for our flag." Casey tweeted Monday night that he would be "skipping this political stunt at the White House" and invited the Eagles on a tour of the Capitol instead.

___

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Catherine Lucey in Washington, Errin Haines Whack in Philadelphia and Associated Press Pro Football writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

