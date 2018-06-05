'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The battle lines in Harvey Weinstein's criminal case grew sharper on Tuesday as the movie mogul pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York and his lawyer promised a fight.

A lawyer for Weinstein signaled he would use legal challenges to try to derail the case before it reaches trial, even as signs surfaced that prosecutors are showing their own resolve by continuing to interview potential victims.

The not guilty plea marked Weinstein's first court appearance since surrendering on May 25 after months of accusations by dozens of women alleging sexual and other misconduct.

Weinstein limped from an SUV and was escorted past a big crowd of journalists before spending a few minutes answering a series of yes and no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights.

He didn't stop to speak with journalists or respond to shouted questions and was back in his waiting SUV in just 40 minutes. His attorney, Ben Brafman, told reporters the case was "eminently defensible" based on what they have learned so far about the evidence.

"I think today is the first day of this process. We begin our fight now," he said, adding his defense would include trying to force prosecutors to drop the case. "If we are successful, there may not be a trial."

A grand jury indicted Weinstein last week on charges involving two women.

One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with Brafman challenging the credibility of his alleged victims. The lawyer has said the unidentified woman who accused Weinstein of rape had a decade-long, consensual sexual relationship with him that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

"As terrible as the crime of rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused," Brafman said.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office reportedly met privately with another woman on Monday after she and two other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Weinstein.

According to the suit, Melissa Thompson had a 2011 business meeting that ended with Weinstein holding her down and raping her in a Manhattan hotel room. Through her law firm, Thompson said she was comfortable with being named publicly.

In court, Brafman seized on the report about the meeting as further proof that his client was the victim of unsubstantiated claims and other prejudicial information he says is being leaked by authorities. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi told the judge that the information wasn't leaked by her office.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and the legal system.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women's groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail. A judge ordered the two sides back in court in late September.

___

Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

___

This item has been corrected to fix Brafman's quote to "eminently defensible," instead of "imminently defensible."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.