Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit, while Trump's lawyers pushed back Tuesday on demands for information on his campaign's discussions about other women who also accused him of sexual misconduct.

Trump's legal team continues to try to get Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit dismissed or delayed until after his presidency. But at least for now, it's moving into an information-gathering phase that could involve key disclosures - and put both Trump and Zervos under questioning by each other's lawyers.

Zervos accuses Trump of slurring her by calling her a liar. Already, her lawyers have issued subpoenas seeking a range of information, including any records concerning his 2016 campaign's responses to Zervos' and other women's accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Trump has vehemently denied them all as made-up.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the campaign shouldn't have to turn over any material about other women.

It's "irrelevant," he said.

Not so, said Zervos' attorney, Mariann Wang.

"It's a defamation case, so we are required to prove the falsity of the statements, and his statements include statements about other women," she said outside court.

Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter didn't settle that dispute Tuesday but began setting various deadlines, including Jan. 31 for any depositions of Trump and Zervos. Lawyers for each have indicated they want to depose the other's client.

If they do, each side will have up to seven hours.

Presidential depositions have a memorable history: During a 1998 deposition in a sexual harassment case filed by Paula Jones, then-President Bill Clinton denied a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton's denial eventually led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstruction of justice; the Senate ultimately acquitted him.

Despite the deadline, it's too soon to say for sure when Trump might have to submit to questioning. His lawyers plan to argue to a state appeals court this fall that a sitting president can't be sued in a state court, and Kasowitz indicated Tuesday that the question could end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also said Trump might seek extensions on various case deadlines because of the "significant attendant duties" of the presidency.

Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

She was among more than a dozen women who came forward late in the 2016 presidential campaign to say that Trump had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

The Republican denied all the claims, saying they were "100 percent fabricated" and "totally false" and his accusers were "liars." He specifically contested Zervos' allegations in a statement and retweeted a message that included her photo and described her claims as a "hoax."

Zervos says his words hurt her reputation, harmed her business and led to threats against her. She is seeking a retraction, an apology and compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump's attorneys have said his statements were true, and also that his remarks were "non-defamatory opinions" that came amid the heated public debate of a national political campaign.

Besides the campaign records, Zervos' lawyers have subpoenaed other information including any "Apprentice" material that features Trump talking about Zervos or discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.

Trump's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking a court order to keep some documents and information private. The details are yet to be worked out.

Such confidentiality agreements, meant to facilitate the exchange of information between opposing sides, aren't uncommon. Wang said Trump's lawyers initially signaled they wanted to seal a swath of filings in the case, but Kasowitz said Tuesday they would narrow their request.

But Kasowitz said they are mindful of media interest and might seek additional protections if it "intrudes on the interests and rights of the litigants or looks like it would impair the ability to have a fair trial."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.