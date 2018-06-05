Trump atty: Other women's claims 'irrelevant' in Zervos suit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's lawyers say a former "Apprentice" contestant shouldn't be able to demand information on his campaign's discussions of other women who also accused him of sexual misconduct.

But ex-contestant Summer Zervos' lawyers say Trump's reactions to all the claims, which he vehemently denied as made-up, are relevant to her defamation lawsuit. She has accused him of slurring her by calling her a liar.

A judge hasn't yet settled the dispute, which emerged during a largely procedural hearing Tuesday. While Trump's legal team continues to try to get the case dismissed or delayed until after his presidency, a judge set a Jan. 31 deadline for depositions - sworn questioning out of court - of him and Zervos.

The prospect of the president being questioned under oath comes after Zervos and about a dozen other women accused him during his 2016 campaign of having sexually harassed or assaulted them, and a 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording emerged of him talking about aggressively groping women. Porn actress Stormy Daniels also has filed a defamation case against Trump, over his insinuation that she lied in saying they had an affair in 2006.

Zervos' lawyers have subpoenaed any records on his campaign's response to her - and to the "Access Hollywood" recording and to any accusations of inappropriate sexual touching or behavior.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz argued Tuesday that information on other women's claims was "irrelevant" to Zervos' defamation case.

Not so, said Zervos' attorney, Mariann Wang.

"It's a defamation case, so we are required to prove the falsity of the statements, and his statements include statements about other women," she said outside court.

Zervos' lawyers are looking for other information about Trump's behavior and attitudes toward women. The attorneys also have subpoenaed any "Apprentice" material that features Trump talking about Zervos or discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.

Trump's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking a court order to keep some documents and information private. The details are yet to be worked out.

Such confidentiality agreements, meant to facilitate the exchange of information between opposing sides, aren't uncommon. Wang said Trump's lawyers initially signaled they wanted to seal a swath of filings in the case, but Kasowitz said Tuesday they would narrow their request.

But they are mindful of media interest and might seek additional protections if it "intrudes on the interests and rights of the litigants or looks like it would impair the ability to have a fair trial," Kasowitz said.

Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

The Republican denied the claims from Zervos and other women, saying they were "100 percent fabricated" and "totally false" and his accusers were "liars." He specifically contested Zervos' allegations in a statement and retweeted a message that included her photo and described her claims as a "hoax."

Zervos says his words hurt her reputation, harmed her business and led to threats against her. She is seeking a retraction, an apology and compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump's attorneys have said his statements were true, and also that his remarks were "non-defamatory opinions" that came amid the heated public debate of a national political campaign.

They also argue that a sitting president cannot be sued in a state court, so the case should be thrown out or at least postponed until Trump is out of office. That argument is headed to an appeals court after Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter rejected it in March.

