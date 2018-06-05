Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' contestant argue in court

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

A court in Puerto Rico has ordered the government to release all death certificates issued after Hurricane Maria and other information it compiled after the Category 4 storm hit the island.

A family-owned Pennsylvania energy firm has abruptly shut down, leaving about 250 workers out of a job after the brief disappearance of the company's CEO and a potential fraud involving tens of millions of dollars.

Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.

A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home; 2 people were arrested during the melee and 2 officers were treated for bite marks.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump argued in court Tuesday that a former "Apprentice" contestant should not be able to obtain information on his campaign's discussions of other women who have also accused him of sexual misconduct.

The court hearing was the first since a Manhattan judge turned down Trump's bid to dismiss Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit or delay it until after his presidency. Zervos has sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies.

"It's a defamation case," Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz told Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter. As for information about other women who aren't part of the case, "those claims, that evidence ... is irrelevant," he said.

Mariann Wang, the lawyer representing Zervos, said outside court that the other women's accusations were indeed relevant: "It's a defamation case, so we are required to prove the falsity of the statements, and his statements include statements about other women."

Trump also faces lawsuits by Stephanie Clifford, a porn actress known professionally as Stormy Daniels, for defamation and release from her nondisclosure agreement on her alleged relationship with him.

Zervos' lawyers have issued subpoenas seeking a range of information about Trump's behavior toward women, including any "Apprentice" material that features Zervos or Trump talking about her or discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.

They also have requested any Trump campaign records concerning Zervos, any other woman who has accused Trump of inappropriate touching or the 2016 emergence of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording of Trump talking about aggressively groping women.

In addition, Zervos' lawyers have subpoenaed security video, records of Trump's stays and some other information from the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Zervos says Trump made some of his unwelcome advances toward her.

Trump's lawyers are seeking a court order to keep documents and information private; the details are yet to be worked out.

It's not uncommon for the opposing sides in a lawsuit to enter into such confidentiality agreements in order to facilitate the exchange of information, but Wang said Trump's lawyers initially signaled they wanted something that would seal a swath of filings in the case.

Kasowitz said Tuesday they would work out something narrower but were mindful of media interest and might seek additional protections "if such interest, as a matter of course, intrudes on the interests and rights of the litigants or looks like it would impair the ability to have a fair trial."

The court hearing lasted less than an hour and mostly dealt with procedural issues such as deadlines and scheduling.

While Trump's lawyers emphasized that they are continuing to ask appeals courts to toss out or postpone the case, the judge set deadlines for a number of information-gathering steps - including depositions, or sworn questioning of both Trump and Zervos by Jan. 29.

Kasowitz noted, however, that Trump might potentially need extensions on deadlines because of the "significant attendant duties" of the presidency.

Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

She was among more than a dozen women who came forward late in the 2016 presidential campaign to say that Trump had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

The Republican denied all of the claims, saying they were "100 percent fabricated" and "totally false" and his accusers were "liars." He specifically contested Zervos' allegations in a statement and retweeted a message that included her photo and described her claims as a "hoax."

Zervos says his words hurt her reputation, harmed her business and led to threats against her. She is seeking a retraction, an apology and compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump's attorneys have said his statements were true, and also that his remarks were "non-defamatory opinions" that came amid the heated public debate of a national political campaign. They also argue that a sitting president cannot be sued in a state court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.