My 2 Cents: Heroes In Louie's Shooting Had Substantial Training

I've been thinking a lot about what happened at Louie's on the lake when a gunman tried to shoot up the place, ultimately wounding two people.

As you know by now, he was stopped by two civilians who had handguns and faced off with him in the parking lot.

Restaurant goers were very fortunate that two men with handguns and permits to carry them showed up, but most of all that they were trained with those weapons.

The suspect apparently had training too, he was a licensed security guard and knew how to handle a weapon.

Training is what I talked about a couple of weeks ago as the reason I was opposed to the constitutional carry bill that would have allowed people to carry a firearm without a permit. Governor Mary Fallin ended up vetoing it.

I knew when we started getting reports from the scene of how quickly these two good Samaritans sprang into action that they had more than just the standard concealed carry training, and in fact one had military training, the other as a security guard.

A popular saying these days is, “the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” we should add a good guy with training.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.