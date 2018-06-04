OKCFD Responds To Chlorine Leak At Water Treatment Facility In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a reported chlorine leak at a water treatment facility in NW OKC Monday.

Crews were called out just before 9 p.m. to check on a chlorine leak at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant located in the 3800 block of W. Hefner Rd.

Officials say the Hazardous Materials Task Force is investigating, but do not know where the leak is currently.

No evacuations have occurred.

