Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

Posted: Updated:
A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. Police later shot and killed the suspect. 

Rebecca Ancheta was a corrections officer at the Grady County Jail. She loved her job and her co-workers loved her. Monday, the flag flies at half-staff in her honor.

"Becky loved life,” said her mother, Pamela Smith. “Becky loved her girls. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her job."

Co-workers also loved Ancheta. They say she wore her heart on her sleeve and often talked about breaking off her relationship with her jealous husband. But they never thought it would come to this.

Police say Ancheta's estranged husband, Julio Eduardo Hernandez Mata, forced his way into her house shooting her and her boyfriend to death.

READ: Double Homicide Suspect Shot, Killed In Grady County 

"That's the only word for it. Coward,” said Smith. “How dare he take my grandchildren’s mother away?"

Ancheta's 4-year-old daughter Sophia and 11-year-old daughter Brianna were home. Sophia hid in a toychest and Brianna called 911.

Police caught up to Mata's truck, forced him off the road and shot him.

"There's no way a 4-year-old should be telling me some of the things she told me,” said the children’s father, Brison Lipscomb.

Lipscomb, who is in the service and lives in another state, will be taking them. He said he doesn't know how to begin talking with them about the tragedy.

"I don't know. I honestly don't know where to begin,” said Lipscomb.

The children will need therapy. Meanwhile, Ancheta's family, struggling to come to terms with what happened, are planning a funeral.

"She loved them kids and would do anything for them.  Anything.  I'm sorry I just get chills talking about it,” said Lipscomb.

Smith added, "No parent wants to bury a child."

There is a GoFundMe account set up in Ancheta's name. Any money raised will be used for funeral expenses and anything left over will go toward helping raise her children. If you would like to donate click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

    Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.
    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. 

    More >>

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. 

    More >>

  • Metro Business Owner Uses Homeless Helpers As Security

    Metro Business Owner Uses Homeless Helpers As Security

    A metro business is upset at the city after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people.A metro business is upset at the city after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people.
    A metro business is upset at the city after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people.A metro business is upset at the city after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people.

    A metro business is upset at the City after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people. 

    More >>

    A metro business is upset at the City after losing the best alarm he’s ever had: two homeless people. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.