Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.

A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. Police later shot and killed the suspect.

Rebecca Ancheta was a corrections officer at the Grady County Jail. She loved her job and her co-workers loved her. Monday, the flag flies at half-staff in her honor.

"Becky loved life,” said her mother, Pamela Smith. “Becky loved her girls. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her job."

Co-workers also loved Ancheta. They say she wore her heart on her sleeve and often talked about breaking off her relationship with her jealous husband. But they never thought it would come to this.

Police say Ancheta's estranged husband, Julio Eduardo Hernandez Mata, forced his way into her house shooting her and her boyfriend to death.

READ: Double Homicide Suspect Shot, Killed In Grady County

"That's the only word for it. Coward,” said Smith. “How dare he take my grandchildren’s mother away?"

Ancheta's 4-year-old daughter Sophia and 11-year-old daughter Brianna were home. Sophia hid in a toychest and Brianna called 911.

Police caught up to Mata's truck, forced him off the road and shot him.

"There's no way a 4-year-old should be telling me some of the things she told me,” said the children’s father, Brison Lipscomb.

Lipscomb, who is in the service and lives in another state, will be taking them. He said he doesn't know how to begin talking with them about the tragedy.

"I don't know. I honestly don't know where to begin,” said Lipscomb.

The children will need therapy. Meanwhile, Ancheta's family, struggling to come to terms with what happened, are planning a funeral.

"She loved them kids and would do anything for them. Anything. I'm sorry I just get chills talking about it,” said Lipscomb.

Smith added, "No parent wants to bury a child."

There is a GoFundMe account set up in Ancheta's name. Any money raised will be used for funeral expenses and anything left over will go toward helping raise her children. If you would like to donate click here.