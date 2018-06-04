5 inmates hurt in fight at medium-security Oklahoma prison

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says five inmates were injured in a fight over the weekend at a northeastern Oklahoma prison.

The fight occurred on Saturday at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, located in Osage County about 29 miles (47 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

Corrections spokeswoman Jessica Brown said Monday that the fight occurred among members of rival inmate gangs at the medium-security prison for men.

Two inmates were transported by medical helicopter and a third by ambulance to hospitals in Tulsa, but Brown says none of their injuries are considered life threatening. Two other inmates were treated for their injuries at the prison. No correctional officers or prison staff members were injured.

Brown says correctional officers are investigating the fight in an effort to prevent future incidents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.