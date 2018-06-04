Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission

Monday, June 4 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:19:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...
A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...
Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.More >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.
The judge's ruling Friday concludes that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie overstepped his authority when he signed a bill into law in January that removed the state from its compact with New York.
The Waterfront Commission sued, arguing that New Jersey's withdrawal would essentially dissolve the commission. It was formed in the 1950s to investigate mob infiltration of the ports.
New Jersey wants its state police to oversee the ports.
In granting a preliminary injunction against New Jersey, the judge ruled Christie couldn't unilaterally withdraw the state from the commission.
