Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea open talks in New York aimed at salvaging summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea wrap up talks in NY aimed at salvaging summit

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

US sanctions have a weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

The summit's back on: Trump welcomes NKorean to White House

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.

(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...

Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

Prosecutors have dropped rape charges against a former Ohio trooper accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague.

Charges dropped against former state trooper accused of rape

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

The judge's ruling Friday concludes that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie overstepped his authority when he signed a bill into law in January that removed the state from its compact with New York.

The Waterfront Commission sued, arguing that New Jersey's withdrawal would essentially dissolve the commission. It was formed in the 1950s to investigate mob infiltration of the ports.

New Jersey wants its state police to oversee the ports.

In granting a preliminary injunction against New Jersey, the judge ruled Christie couldn't unilaterally withdraw the state from the commission.

