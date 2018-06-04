Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission

Posted: Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

The judge's ruling Friday concludes that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie overstepped his authority when he signed a bill into law in January that removed the state from its compact with New York.

The Waterfront Commission sued, arguing that New Jersey's withdrawal would essentially dissolve the commission. It was formed in the 1950s to investigate mob infiltration of the ports.

New Jersey wants its state police to oversee the ports.

In granting a preliminary injunction against New Jersey, the judge ruled Christie couldn't unilaterally withdraw the state from the commission.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.