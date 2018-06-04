US Senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.

(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

A United States senator tried to enter a federal facility in Texas where immigrant children are being held, but police were summoned and he was told to leave.

Sen. Jeff Merkley's attempt late Sunday to enter the facility, and his request to speak to a manager, comes amid a national debate over the practice of separating families caught crossing the border illegally.

The children are being held in Brownsville, a city along the Mexican border, said Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon who live-streamed his arrival there on Facebook. He said no member of Congress has visited the facility, and that because U.S. citizens were financing it, he and the press should be able to see what conditions are like inside. The facility, run by a contractor, is in a former Wal-Mart with blacked-out windows.

"Every American citizen has a stake in how these children are being treated and how this policy is being enacted," Merkley said. He said a new policy under President Donald Trump is "ripping away" children from immigrant families who have entered the country illegally or are seeking asylum here.

A supervisor, who finally emerged from the building, told Merkley he was not allowed to make any statements. He gave the senator a phone number of the public affairs office in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington.

Meanwhile, Brownsville police had shown up. One asked Merkley for his name and birth date. Merkley provided the information, and then tried to explain to the officer why he had come to the facility.

"The children who were previously kept with their families, under a new policy just implemented by the attorney general, are being separated from their families and warehoused here," Merkley told the police officer. "And the attorney general's team, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, they don't want anyone to know about what's going on behind these doors."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced a new "zero-tolerance policy" in which it will press criminal charges against all people crossing the border illegally, even if they have few or no previous offenses. More children are expected to be separated from their parents as a result.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' public affairs office, when asked Monday for details about the Brownsville facility and why the senator was turned away, told a reporter they were working on a response.

By midday Monday, the video had over 1 million views on Facebook. The numerous comments posted by the video showed what a hot-button topic illegal immigration, and how to handle it, has become.

