Charges dropped against former state trooper accused of rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped rape charges against a former Ohio trooper accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague.

The Blade in Toledo reports prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Adam Foster, of Liberty Center, after new, unspecified information turned up. They say they still could refile the charges.

Foster was fired in 2016 after an internal investigation. He was charged about a month later with two counts of rape.

His defense lawyer says Foster has maintained that a rape never happened. She says the dismissal of the charges is a big relief to Foster and his family.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker at her home when they were off duty. He had worked at a Swanton post in northwest Ohio.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

