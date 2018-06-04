Charges dropped against former state trooper accused of rape

Monday, June 4 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:22:30 GMT
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - This April 29, 2015 file photo shows the Orlando Eye, the city's new 400-foot observation wheel in Orlando, Fla. Officials in tourist hotspots like Las Vegas and Orlando are cheering a Trump administration decision t...
Federal officials have awarded more money under an anti-terrorism grant to tourist hotspots such as Las Vegas and Orlando after deciding to include the number of visitors and high-profile special events when...More >>
Federal officials have awarded more money under an anti-terrorism grant to tourist hotspots such as Las Vegas and Orlando after deciding to include the number of visitors and high-profile special events when calculating the risk of an attack.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:22:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:22:03 GMT
(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
One of the first Republican legislators to publicly suggest impeaching former Gov. Eric Greitens will face a Democrat who tried to tie him to the scandal-plagued governor in a special election, just four days after...More >>
One of the first Republican legislators to publicly suggest impeaching former Gov. Eric Greitens will face a Democrat who tried to tie him to the scandal-plagued governor in a special election, just four days after Greitens resigned.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:21:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...
A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>
A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:21:25 GMT
(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:21:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:20:16 GMT
(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
Monday, June 4 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:20:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI