OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 85-Year-Old Man

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man Monday afternoon.

According to the report, George Alexander was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Rankin Road in Oklahoma City.

Police said they are concerned about Alexander’s whereabouts because he is diabetic and suffers from dementia and heart disease.

Alexander is described as a white male. He drives a silver Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate AOA712.

(At this time police have not received a photo).

If you see Alexander, contact your local authorities immediately.

