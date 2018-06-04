George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush has left a Maine hospital after more than a week of treatment for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received. Spokesman Jim McGrath also told The Associated Press that Bush is "back to his old self" and looking forward to a summer with family and friends.

The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and was released Monday.

The 41st president posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story." Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane."

His wife, Barbara Bush, died in April at age 92. They had been married 73 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

