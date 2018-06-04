4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:19:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:15:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>

  • Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon

    Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:15:15 GMT
    Police respond to shooting, San Diego.; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;Police respond to shooting, San Diego.; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;
    San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.More >>
    San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.More >>
    •   

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports that Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says the missing climbers are two 13-year-old boys and two adults and part of a Scout troop from Seattle.

Elfo said the group was reported missing Sunday and a search started that afternoon.

Deputy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, says the four were attempting to summit the peak on its north face.

Mount Baker is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Canadian border and is one of the highlight peaks of the Cascade Mountain range.

The snow-capped peak can be a challenging climb. All routes to the summit feature glaciers.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.