Lawyer: Bloody blanket found with dead dog after flight

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.

(Courtesy of the Renick family via AP). This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from ...

Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Colorado's governor has vetoed a bill to allow marijuana retailers to set up "tasting rooms" where consumers could legally vape or eat edible pot products.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File). FILE - In this April, 12, 2017 file photo, Linda Wood smokes a concentrated form of marijuana called a "dab" at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Indus...

A lawyer representing the owner of a dog that died while traveling with Delta Air Lines says a bloody blanket was among the Pomeranian's belongings.

Denver baker Jack Phillips spent most of his 62 years out of the public spotlight until a gay couple asked him to make their wedding cake in 2012 and Phillips said no.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, right, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, hugs an unidentified man who was in Phillips' shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a weddi...

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - A bloody blanket was among the items returned to a New York man whose dog died while traveling with Delta Air Lines, the man's attorney said Monday.

Evan Oshan, a lawyer for the Pomeranian's owner, said he's still awaiting the results of a necropsy on Alejandro. The 8-year-old dog was found dead in his carrier last Wednesday at a cargo facility at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The dog was making a temporary stop in Michigan on its way to Newark, New Jersey, from Phoenix. Alejandro had been flying alone in the cargo section, Oshan said.

Oshan said he's puzzled by the bloody blanket.

"It was wet. They couldn't get the blood stains out. There was an attempt to clean it," said Oshan, who wonders whether someone was trying to cover up what happened.

He said the dog's carrier was also washed, possibly eliminating evidence.

Delta told WXYZ-TV that a flight attendant checked on Alejandro about 6 a.m. The dog was dead two hours later.

"We lost a family member," owner Michael Dellagrazie of Staten Island, New York, said.

Delta spokesman Michael Thomas said in a statement the airline is focused on the well-being of all the animals it transports.

"Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation to ensure this does not happen again and have been working directly with Alejandro's family to support them however we can," he said.

Thomas added that Delta offered to have the dog evaluated by a veterinarian to find out why it died, but the family did not agree to it.

"The family now has Alejandro and we continue to offer our support," Thomas said.

Oshan said the dog passed a physical before the flight from Phoenix.

