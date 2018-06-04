Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

The Coast Guard says it has stopped searching the waters off East Hampton, New York, where a private plane went down with four people aboard.

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, who carried a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop.

Police have not disclosed whether Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy are related.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Kennedy is described in the police alert as a white man with gray hair, 5 foot 8 inches, weighing 170 lbs, last seen driving a gold 4-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873.

Police say he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pitbull with "american bulldog" written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

Emma, the alert says, was last seen in a light blue onesie.

