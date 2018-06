A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Grant County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at approximately 6:23 a.m. near Jefferson and Pond Creek Oklahoma. The quake was 6 miles east-southeast of Jefferson, 6 miles east-northeast of Pond Creek, 7 miles west of Lamont more than 100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

It was just over 3.7 miles deep.

No injuries or damages associated with this quake were reported.