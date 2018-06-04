Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago made the ruling Thursday in a lawsuit brought by a self-declared Satanist, Kenneth Mayle. He argued that the motto propagates a religious view he opposes.

A lower court tossed the suit citing a Supreme Court decision that a motto on currency isn't something people display prominently and thus that people are not forced to publicly advertise views that clash with their own.

Mayle appealed to restore the suit, but the 7th Circuit refused, describing the phrase as a "historical reminder" of the nation's heritage.

___

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com

