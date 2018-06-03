Police investigate killing of 4th professional near Phoenix

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.



Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.



Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.



A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.





The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.



Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.



The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.











PHOENIX (AP) - A fourth professional found fatally shot in a three-day span has been identified by Arizona detectives as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach, but authorities were not immediately linking his death to that of the other three.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Sunday that Marshall Levine was found shot inside an office building shortly after midnight Saturday. The Arizona Republic reported Levine worked as a hypnotherapist and life coach. He also provided marriage and divorce counseling.

On Thursday, Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado, and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation, was found dead near Scottsdale. Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument and gunfire outside Pitt's office.

Police said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the Pitt shooting, but were still trying to determine exactly what linked the three victims.

"We don't know the relationships or the connections," said Sgt. Ben Hoster.

How, or if, Levine's death also had ties to the killings of the two women and Pitt was still being investigated, Scottsdale police told The Republic.

Phoenix police say Pitt's killer was described as a bald man wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim. Police released a sketch of the suspect in the three killings.

Sharp and Anderson were shot Friday inside a law office. Police say one of the women managed to walk to an intersection to seek help despite a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Officers followed a blood trail back to the office and found the other woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoster said there was no indication that family members of the victims were in danger.

"We're asking the public to remain vigilant and to call us if they notice anything out of the ordinary," Hoster said.

In the Levine case, Scottsdale police received a call Saturday about a man found fatally shot inside an office. Hoster did not identify the caller but said the person knew the victim.

The killing occurred in an office park that houses mostly therapists and counselors.

Pitt, 59, assisted in the investigation of the 1996 death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder, Colorado.

A decade later, he helped Phoenix police in the Baseline Killer investigation as they sought a man who was later convicted of killing nine people.

The website of Burt/Feldman/Grenier, the law firm that employed Sharp and Anderson, says it practices divorce, child support and other aspects of family law litigation and mediation.

