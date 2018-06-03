As police close in, suspect in 6 Arizona slayings kills self

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.

Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.

Colorado's governor has vetoed a bill to allow marijuana retailers to set up "tasting rooms" where consumers could legally vape or eat edible pot products.

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

Denver baker Jack Phillips spent most of his 62 years out of the public spotlight until a gay couple asked him to make their wedding cake in 2012 and Phillips said no.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.

By MELISSA DANIELS and JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - As police closed in, a man suspected of shooting six people to death in the Phoenix area turned a gun on himself Monday, and authorities said some of his victims were connected to his divorce case, including a prominent psychiatrist who testified against him years ago.

The slayings also included two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect's wife, a marriage-and-divorce counselor who was apparently killed in a case of mistaken identity and another man and woman who have not been identified.

Authorities in Arizona said they tracked 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones to an extended-stay hotel in suburban Scottsdale. Officers evacuated nearby rooms before hearing gunfire and finding his body.

Investigators said Jones' death ended a string of killings that began Thursday with the fatal shooting of Dr. Steven Pitt, who, according to court records, had evaluated Jones and testified in 2010 that he had anxiety and mood disorders and symptoms of a paranoid personality.

Pitt said Jones did not conform to social norms and acted impulsively and aggressively. He lacked remorse and close friends and required excessive admiration, the records said.

The testimony was cited in the couple's November 2010 divorce, which granted Jones' wife sole custody of their now 21-year-old son.

The 59-year-old psychiatrist was well known in his field and assisted in high-profile murder cases, including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation.

Paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, worked at the law office that represented Jones' wife. Police believe Jones may have been targeting the attorney, but she was not present Friday when Jones went to the office in downtown Scottsdale.

Sharp was shot in the head but ran out of the office to get help before collapsing on the street, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Counselor Marshall Levine, 72, appears to have been mistaken for someone else who once occupied the same office. At one time, the space was used by a counselor who saw Jones' son as part of the divorce. Levine, who took over the space, was not involved in the divorce case.

The suspect's ex-wife, Connie Jones, said in a statement that her ex-husband was a "very emotionally disturbed person."

"Personally, I have feared for my safety for the past nine years. I cannot express the emotions I feel for the innocent families touched by this senseless violence," Connie Jones said.

Jones said her current husband, a retired police detective, made the connection between her divorce and the crime scenes and notified police of his suspicion Saturday night.

"We started to see that Mr. Jones was visiting them in an effort to right some wrong based on what we could see," said Rich Slavin, assistant police chief in Scottsdale.

Analysis of shell casings found at Pitts' office, the law firm and Levin's office confirmed that the victims were killed with the same gun, police said.

Jones' DNA was found on one of spent casings. And traffic cameras showed a vehicle fitting the description of Jones' gold Mercedes near the law firm 30 minutes before the double killing on Friday, police said.

The suspect has also been linked to two additional killings in Fountain Hills, an affluent suburb in the northeastern corner of metro Phoenix. The man and woman found dead inside the home have not been named publicly.

The suspect, who was seen driving around Fountain Hills, was later seen dumping a .22-caliber gun stolen from the Fountain Hills home.

