Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

People born in New York City who don't identify their gender as either male or female would have the option of choosing a third category for their birth certificates under a new proposal.

People born in New York City who don't identify their gender as either male or female would have the option of choosing a third category for their birth certificates under a new proposal.

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - People born in New York City who do not identify their gender as either male or female would have the option of choosing a third category for their birth certificates under a new proposal.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the new category of "X'' would be available through the proposal, which is expected to be introduced by Johnson on Thursday with public hearings to be held later this month.

Currently, if parents of a newborn do not want to identify a sex, they can say the sex of the child is undetermined or unknown. The "X'' category would be something adults could choose for their own birth certificate.

If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

Both elected officials noted that June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.

"Pride Month is a time to celebrate how far we've come in the fight for equality, and re-affirm our commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from discrimination," de Blasio, a Democrat said. "This proposal will allow transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and make our City fairer."

Johnson said, "This is about making it easier for people to be who they truly are and letting them know that New York City understands them and has their backs."

The change also is expected to be considered on June 5 at a meeting of the Board of Health, with a hearing in July and a vote in September if the board agrees. The legislation in the City Council will match the language of the proposal that the Board of Health is considering.

"Transgender New Yorkers, like everyone else, should have birth certificates that reflect their true gender identity," said Dr. Mary Bassett, the city's health commissioner. "We know that being able to live your authentic gender and gender expression is critical to physical and mental health. Now more than ever, we must ensure that all people can live their best and healthiest lives."

Johnson, a Democrat, also introduced legislation in 2014 that removed a requirement for a person looking to change his or her gender designation on a birth certificate to have undergone sex reassignment surgery.

But even after that, the process still required a medical or mental health professional to fill out an affidavit or affirmation saying the applicant's gender identity was more accurately reflected by changing the gender designation.

The legislation being introduced this week also would remove that requirement, and allow people filing for the change to submit their own affidavit saying it was to affirm their gender identity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.