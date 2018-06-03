Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A San Diego officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure near the finish line of an annual marathon, authorities said.

Officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon at the parking facility in the city's downtown at the edge of a plaza shared by City Hall, police Chief David Nisleit told reporters.

The suspect threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody, Nisleit said. It was unclear what type of weapon it was, but investigators were looking into whether it was a pellet gun that resembles the real thing, the chief said.

Detectives were investigating whether the woman was connected to a kidnapping in nearby Chula Vista, he said. In that incident a man called police to report that he was tied up inside a home but managed to escape.

Nisleit didn't have details on the wounded officer's condition or the circumstances of the accidental shooting. It wasn't clear how many shots the officers fired at the woman, who did not shoot. The suspect wasn't immediately identified.

In announcing the woman's arrest, police said the scene was secure and there was no threat to the area near the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, which brought thousands of people downtown along with a heavy police presence.

Runner Fabian Tabares, 49, finished the race for the second year in a row and then heard the news that an armed suspect was arrested only two blocks from the route.

"I'm surprised to hear that but since I'm slow, luckily I was not affected," he said, adding that it was a well-organized event and felt safe. "I'll be back next year to do it again."

The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. as a call about a misdemeanor hit and run, officials said. A number of streets were closed as police responded to the parking structure.

The race was halted for about 10 minutes and rerouted, marathon officials said.

Marathoner Beth Grew, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, said she had no idea the race was delayed. "Oh my God. That's so scary," she said after finishing and learning about the shooting.

Leilani Sandan and her 7-year-old son were playing music from "Les Miserables" on their way to see the musical at the San Diego Civic Theater when they were suddenly passed by more than a dozen police cars, sirens blaring. The shooting had just occurred in the parking garage they were headed to next to the theater.

"It was crazy," Sandan said as she stood with hundreds of other ticketholders behind police tape. "It was like police, police, police, siren, siren, siren."

She said she was glad to hear the marathon runners were OK. They were later escorted into the theater with the others, who shuffled past the yellow police tape.

Sara Wehr, 31, also was headed to the show with her family.

"It is a little nerve wracking that this just happened not long ago," said Wehr as she lined up for roll call next to the flashing police cars. "We're safe, right?"

The 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon course weaves its way through the city and also includes a half-marathon and a 5K run. More than 25,000 runners were expected to participate.

___

Associated Press writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.