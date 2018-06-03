'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.

(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

Scottsdale police say the fatal shootings of two paralegals for a Scottsdale law firm is related to the killing of a forensic psychiatrist in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster speaks to a member of the news media at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The shooting death on Thursday of Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic ...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office, even with a relatively quiet weekend free of any new blockbuster competition. After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65 percent in weekend two with $29.3 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

"Solo" has now earned $148.9 million domestically, which is still shy of "Rogue One's" December 2016 opening weekend of $155.1 million and over $135 million short of where "Rogue One" was in its second weekend.

The 65 percent drop off is one of the highest in recent "Star Wars" history, although it is less steep than the second week fall of the franchise's last film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which slid 67.5 percent in weekend two this past December - but, that was also after a $220 million debut.

Internationally, "Solo" added $30.3 million, and globally the film has netted $264.2 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for comScore, thinks that all the media attention given to "Solo's" less-than-impressive opening weekend numbers could have actually negatively affected its second weekend earnings.

"Box office got conflated with perceived value of the movie and that might have affected its second weekend," Dergarabedian said. "Sometimes news of the box office can impact a movie's bottom line."

He noted that in comScore's audience survey, most of the over 1,000 people polled "really liked" the movie.

"Solo's" tumble brought it even closer to "Deadpool 2," which is now in its third weekend in theaters and still managed to reel in an estimated $23.3 million to take second place. With a domestic total of $254.7 million and a crowded marketplace with both "Solo" and "Avengers: Infinity War" surrounding it, "Deadpool 2" is still only about $30 million behind where the first film was in its third weekend.

Shailene Woodley's lost-at-sea drama "Adrift" fared the best of the three newcomers, which included the horror pic "Upgrade" and a Johnny Knoxville comedy "Action Point." ''Adrift," from STX Entertainment, washed up in third place with $11.5 million, while the others struggled to make a significant impact.

"Upgrade" opened In sixth place with $4.5 million, behind both "Avengers: Infinity War" ($10.4 million) and "Book Club" ($6.8 million), and "Action Point," which was not screened for critics, landed in ninth place with a dismal $2.3 million.

This weekend also saw a few smaller studio landmarks for Magnolia Pictures, whose Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary "RBG" became its highest grossing film ever with $7.9 million, and Pantelion Films, which scored a similar feat with "Overboard," which is now up to $45.5 million.

Even with "Solo's" stumble, the year-to-date box office is still up 6.2 percent as June kicks into gear with some big movies on the horizon, including "Ocean's 8," ''Incredibles 2" and "Jurassic World."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."Solo: A Star Wars Story," $29.3 million ($30.3 million international).

2."Deadpool 2," $23.3 million.

3."Adrift," $11.5 million.

4."Avengers: Infinity War," $10.4 million.

5."Book Club," $6.8 million.

6. "Upgrade," $4.5 million.

7."Life of the Party," $3.5 million.

8."Breaking In," $2.8 million.

9."Action Point," $2.3 million.

10."Overboard," $2 million.

___

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.