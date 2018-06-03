Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Grady County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a suspect is dead following an officer -involved shooting early Sunday morning.

According to reports, around 5 a.m. Chickasha Police Officer’s responded to reports of a domestic shooting. The suspect fled the scene but was spotted a short time later, and a pursuit began. OHP and Grady County Sheriff Deputies joined Chickasha PD in the pursuit.

An OHP Trooper used a tactical defense intervention (TDI) maneuver on US Highway 81 causing the suspect’s vehicle to roll.

Authorities shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of US 81 just north of Pocasset.

Shots were fired by all 3 agencies on scene, officials said.

A weapon was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting as well as the domestic shooting in Chickasha.

