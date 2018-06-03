OSBI: Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect Involved In Chickasha Doub - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI: Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect Involved In Chickasha Double Homicide

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents have confirmed that 2 victims and 1 suspect are dead following a domestic shooting and an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Grady County. 

The Chickasha Police Department responded to reports of a domestic incident around 5 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of N. 12th St. 

When officers arrived on scene they found two people dead inside, as well as 2 small children unharmed, officials said. 

The suspect was spotted fleeing the scene and a police pursuit began. Oklahoma Highway Patrol overheard the dispute over Chickasha radio and joined the pursuit, along with Grady County Sheriff Deputies.  

An OHP Trooper used a tactical defense intervention (TDI) maneuver on US Highway 81 causing the suspect’s vehicle to roll.

Authorities shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of US 81 just north of Pocasset.

Shots were fired by all 3 agencies, officials said.

The suspect died at the scene. Authorities said a weapon was located inside of the suspect's vehicle.  

The children have been placed in DHS custody until they can be placed with other relatives. 

The identity of the 2 victims as well as the suspect remains unknown at this time. 

OSBI has taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting as well as the domestic shooting in Chickasha.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.

