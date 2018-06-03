Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a par...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The senior class from the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplomas Sunday and heard from surprise commencement speaker Jimmy Fallon, who urged graduates to move forward and "don't let anything stop you."

Four families were to receive diplomas on behalf of loved ones who were slain in the attack that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control. Principal Ty Thompson underscored the honors for the dead students in a tweet.

"Remember those not with us, and celebrate all the successes the Class of 2018 has brought to the community and the world!" Thompson tweeted.

The "Tonight Show" host offered similar praise, saying, "You are not just the future - you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud."

In a video of his address, Fallon joked that the students "won't be classmates any more. You'll be adults who will Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years."

Turning more serious, he said: "First thing is this: When something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don't let anything stop you." He thanked them for their bravery and activism.

The private ceremony for the nearly 800 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2018 was held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd. Reporters were not permitted inside the arena.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland. Former student Nikolas Cruz is charged with their deaths and the wounding of 17 other people. Attorneys for the 19-year-old have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The school planned to present diplomas to the families of Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

Pollack's brother, boyfriend and cousins were to accept her diploma. Her brother, Hunter Pollack, aired his feelings on Twitter.

"Today is the day my sister has been waiting for. Graduation where she would've been getting her diploma and be on her way to attend college. This is a sad day, as I will be walking stage to get her diploma for her," he said.

Her father, Andrew Pollack, said he's too emotionally spent to attend the ceremony. He has been an outspoken critic of school and law enforcement officials, saying they failed to protect his daughter and the others, but that's not why he's staying away.

"It has nothing to do with them," Pollack told The Associated Press by phone Sunday. "I've just been dead inside since Feb. 14."

Instead, he's headed to central Florida, where this week he will address the armed guards one district has hired for its schools.

April Schentrup, mother of Carmen Schentrup, posted a photo of her daughter wearing her graduation gown and cap, the Sun Sentinel reported .

"For me, it is too painful to celebrate w/o Carmen," she said in an online post. "But I am proud of Carmen's friends & classmates on their accomplishments. They've overcome so much. I know they will cont to make positive changes."

As families arrived for the ceremony, gunshots from a nearby public shooting range could be heard echoing over the parking lot.

___

Associated Press Writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.