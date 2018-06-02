Keeping Bodies And Minds Active At Let’s Live And Play

This is the first weekend of summer break for students at Oklahoma City Public schools. Organizers of a new event called Lets Live and Play are encouraging kids to get out and keep their bodies and minds active while school is out.

“We are actually teaching kids how to play outside again and families how to be more active,” said Let’s Live and Play coordinator, Jennifer Bradley.

Some of the activities at the event in northeast Oklahoma City include fencing, double dutch, skateboarding and Zumba. Organizer said they plan to do more events like this.