Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

The price of a private lunch with investor Warren Buffett will set someone back more than $3 million this year.

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - A car careened onto a Maine field during a boys' baseball game Friday night, striking and killing a man and sending screaming ballplayers and bystanders fleeing, police said.

Sanford police said the car drove through an open gate at Goodall Park onto a ballfield, hitting Douglas Parkhurst, 68, of West Newfield, before attempting to speed away. Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital.

None of the players were injured.

Police arrested Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford, and charged her with manslaughter. She was taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where she remained on Saturday. Efforts to contact an attorney for Sharrow were unsuccessful.

Sanford police Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones said Sharrow has a drunken driving conviction in Maine and an aggravated drunk driving conviction in New Hampshire, the Portland Press Herald reported . Authorities declined to say whether alcohol was involved on Friday.

Witnesses said that before Sharrow entered the park she tried to drive onto the basketball court across the street but couldn't get past big boulders lining the court. They said Parkhurst was trying to close a gate when he was hit.

"We want to share our heartfelt gratitude that physically all of our players from Babe Ruth and Little League are safe," the Sanford Maine Little League said in a Facebook post.

The league's leaders called for the community to support the young players and on Saturday about 100 people turned out for a morning game, where the Salvation Army distributed free water and coffee.

