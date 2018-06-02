Tom Cruise Shares First Photo From "Top Gun" Sequel

Tom Cruise shared the first photo from the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel. The actor announced with a photo that the film is now officially in production. The photo had a line from the original movie emblazoned on it -- "Feel the need" -- as Cruise's character, Maverick, watches a plane in the distance. He captioned the photo, "#Day1."

It's been 32 years since the first "Top Gun," which was released in 1986. The first film follows Maverick as he navigates elite fighter pilot training, becoming friends with Goose, and trying to romance his instructor, Charlotte.

"Feel the need" refers to a famous scene from the first film when Maverick and Goose are preparing for take-off and Maverick says, "I feel the need -- " and the two, in unison, say, "The need for speed" before high-fiving.

In 2017, producer Jerry Bruckheimer talked about the possibility of a "Top Gun" sequel.

"Listen, it's an iconic character that [Cruise] helped create, so I think we would like to see what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Last year, Cruise talked about the sequel's name.

"It's not going to be called 'Top Gun 2,' it's going to be called 'Top Gun: Maverick,'" Cruise revealed. "I didn't want a number. You don't want a number. You don't need a number."

"We're going to have the same tone that we had for the first one. Stylistically, it's going to be the same," he added. "It's going to be a competition film like the first one, and it's going to be in the same vein, the same tone as the first one. So, a progression for Maverick."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is set for release in 2019.

