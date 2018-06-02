Crew Respond To High Pressure Gas Leak In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crew Respond To High Pressure Gas Leak In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect

Fire crews have responded to a reported gas leak in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday.

Officials say there is a high-pressure gas line leaking in the 8100 block of west Reno Avenue.

ONG is at the scene working to repair the leak.

Reno Ave. is currently closed between N. Morgan Road and W. Council Road.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.