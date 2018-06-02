Multi-Vehicle Accident On Turner Turnpike

A car accident involving multiple vehicles caused a shutdown on the Turner Turnpike Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Luther Road around 5 a.m.

The News 9 crew on scene says one person was transported via medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for nearly an hour, but have since reopened.

